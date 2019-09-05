Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the fifth meeting of Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday
World concerned over how sanctions on particular country affect world economy: PM

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:32 IST

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the world is both "concerned" and "debating" how the sanctions imposed over a particular country affects the overall world economy.
"There is a big debate going in the world as to to what extent do the sanctions imposed on a particular country affects the entire world. The world is both concerned and debating about this," he said in response to a question on the impact of sanctions on Russia by the United States and other countries.
A new round of sanctions was recently imposed by the US on Russia over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom last year.
The Prime Minister's remarks came at the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mongolian President Khaltmagiin Battulga.
It may further be noted that Washington's decision to end sanctions waivers on Iranian crude oil had impacted India, which depended on the Islamic country for the supply of crude oil. New Delhi has since then moved to other supply sources such as Saudi Arabia to make up for the lost volumes. (ANI)

