World Food Program, UN express concern over food insecurity, economic crisis in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 11 (ANI): World Food Program (WFP) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan condemned the ongoing economic crisis in Afghanistan as people in the country are on the brink of starvation and facing poverty.

In a tweet, OCHA in Afghanistan wrote, "19M people are facing food insecurity, 25M people are living in poverty, 5.8M people are in protracted internal displacement, thousands of houses damaged by floods and earthquakes," expressing concerns about the plight of Afghans, TOLOnews reported.

"To survive the winter, they require food, nutrition support, warm clothing & a roof over their heads," tweeted OCHA.

Meanwhile, World Food Program has also raised concerns about the economic crisis in Afghanistan.

"The economic crisis wiped out jobs, salaries & livelihoods across Afghanistan, helping families & communities support themselves is more important than ever," wrote WFP on Twitter.

According to a survey, "nearly all Afghans (94 per cent) rate their lives poorly enough to be considered suffering" since the Taliban's takeover of the country with a population of around 40 million, reported TOLOnews.

The rising crisis in Afghanistan has hit small enterprises the hardest and private companies have laid off more than half of their employees due to a shortage in sales and a drastic decline in the consumer demand for the products.

Moreover, millions of Afghans are on the brink of starvation as the country reels from a humanitarian crisis.

According to a World Bank statement, Afghanistan's per capita income has fallen by around 1/3 during the fourth quarter of 2021, wiping the country's economic progress achieved since 2007. The aid-depended services sectors have been affected by the ongoing political instability, leading to a collapse in urban employment and incomes.

Meanwhile, women and girls "have been pushed to the sidelines", Griffiths added. Rights gains have been reversed, and adolescent girls have not attended school in a year.

After the Taliban seized power following the hasty withdrawal of US soldiers, the international community froze Afghanistan's assets and withheld help.

According to the International Labour Organization, more than 500,000 Afghan workers lost their jobs in the third quarter of 2021, and the number of people who will lose their jobs since the Taliban took control is expected to reach 700,000 to 900,000 people by mid-2022, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)