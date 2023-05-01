World Food Programme vows to continue to provide humanitarian aid in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 1 (ANI): The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has vowed to carry out its mission in Afghanistan regardless of any political gap, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

Head of the UN World Food Programme in Afghanistan, Hsiao-Wei Lee, stated on Thursday in Berlin, Germany, that the organization had no plans to leave the country.

"Humanitarian aid is vital to most vulnerable people, including women, children and people with disabilities," she said, as quoted by Khaama Press.



Recently, a UNICEF representative in Afghanistan said the organisation, despite all challenges, stands with the women and children of Afghanistan.

According to the UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, 28 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian aid and protection assistance, including 15 million children, Khaama Press reported.

The Afghanistan government banned the UN aid workers from working, which has backlashed globally. The UN agencies urged the Taliban to lift the restriction on women working for humanitarian organizations, saying that it would be difficult to provide help to the country without female aid. (ANI)

