World has 'much higher' expectation from India: Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Asserting that the world has "much higher" expectation from India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the current state of the world and New Delhi's growing role in it.

"This government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the state of the world and India's growing role in it," Jaishankar said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

"We see a multi-polar landscape unfolding over the last decade although its pace has been hastened in recent years. Our own growing capability and influence is one part of this change. It requires us to strengthen multilateralism even while engaging in more bilateral interaction," he added.

Jaishankar further said that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' is the guiding principle for the government foreign policy as well.

"To shape the global agenda more effectively, India has to engage countries large&small across all regions. It is not only a matter of advancing our own national interest, the expectation that the world has from India is also very much higher," the minister said.

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas is the guiding principle for our foreign policy as well," he added. (ANI)

