World leaders, including Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, congratulate Bangladesh on 50th independence day

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 26 (ANI): On the occasion of its 50th Independence Day, leaders from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent their greetings to Bangladesh and expressed support to the country in the future endeavours.

During the National Day programme in Dhaka, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present, the wishes of these leaders were telecast.

Congratulating Bangladesh on the occasion, US President Joe Biden said: "On behalf of the US, I congratulate the people of Bangladesh as you celebrate your nation's 50 years of independence. Bangladesh is an example of economic progress and a country of great hope and opportunity. I congratulate you and the people of Bangladesh for your remarkable achievements."

He also cited Bangladesh housing over a million Rohingya refugees as an example of generosity and humanity to the world.

"The US will continue to be a steadfast partner in finding a durable solution to the crisis. I also applaud Bangladesh's commitment in addressing climate change and look forward to my administration's working closely with you on this issue," he said, adding that Washington values its friendship with Dhaka.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "I send warm greetings and congratulations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of their independence. The people of Bangladesh have made tremendous rise over the past 5 decades, particularly on the issues of social development and disaster preparedness."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated Bangladesh on this historic occasion, recalling Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's contribution in friendly ties between London and Dhaka.

"I would congratulate the people of Bangladesh on your 50th anniversary. It's amazing to reflect on how much your nation has achieved since the circumstances of its birth. It was the visit of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here in 1972 that was instrumental in forging a friendship between our countries. I fondly recall being welcomed to Bangladesh with a great deal of generosity in 2018," he said.

"The bond between us is incarnated by the 600,000 strong British-Bangladeshi community who contribute so much to the UK every day. I think particularly of the fantastic doctors and nurses in our NHS, many of whom are helping to treat and vaccinate people in our battle against COVID-19," he further said.

Johnson further said that he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and meet her on the day of COP26.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also rose to the occasion by extending felicitations to Bangladesh on this occasion.

"The centenary events to commemorate the late Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are reflective of the deep affection and esteem which he is held by yourself and the people of Bangladesh, " he said.

"Pakistan deeply values its fraternal ties with Bangladesh, which are based on shared history, common faith, and convergent interests in promoting lasting peace and security as well as sustainable prosperity in our region and beyond... We would like to fortify our existing bonds with brotherly Bangladesh and build new ones for our succeeding generations, as we believe the destinies of our two people are intertwined," he added.

Other leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also extended their congratulatory statements to Bangladesh.

PM Modi and her Bangladeshi counterpart had earlier arrived at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka to participate in the National Day programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also handed the Gandhi Peace Prize to his Bangladeshi counterpart's sister Sheikh Rehana.

The Prime Minister was seen wearing a 'Mujib Jacket' as he pays tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the programme.

The two nations are celebrating Mujib Borsho or the birth centenary of Bangladesh's father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic ties and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed as an independent nation by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and this led to Bangladesh Liberation War when a guerilla war ensued between Pakistan and Bangladesh liberation forces with Indian support. (ANI)