Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)

World must 'seriously consider' safety of India's nuclear arsenal under Modi govt: Imran Khan

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:12 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 18 (ANI): The world must seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday.
Khan's statement comes close on the heels of Defence Rajnath Singh's statement on the possible change in India's "no first use" policy of nuclear weapons depending on future circumstances.
"The world must also seriously consider the safety & security of India's nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist Modi Govt. This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world," Khan said in a tweet.

Singh on Friday had told ANI that the future "circumstances" would determine what would happen to India's "no first use" policy of nuclear weapons.
The statement appeared to have rattled Pakistan, which has never had adopted the same policy itself, despite most of the countries in the world, including China abiding by it.
The country's Foreign Ministry even issued a statement on Saturday saying that the "substance and timing" of Singh's comment was "highly unfortunate" and "reflective of India's irresponsible and belligerent behaviour." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:52 IST

Pakistan not in position to fight war against India: Ayesha Siddiqa

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan and its Army are not in a position to fight a war against India on Kashmir as the country's slowing economy and rising inflation have left a disastrous effect on common man's life, Pakistani scholar, author and expert on military affairs Ayesha Siddiqa has said.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:02 IST

Grateful to India for building ground station here, says Bhutan PM

Paro [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan would like to tap resources from India to develop its space technology, said the Bhutanese Prime Minister (Dr) Lotay Tshering here on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:00 IST

Healthy people-to-people contact should be cornerstone of...

Paro [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Sunday said that the cornerstone of Indo-Bhutanese relationship should remain healthy people-to-people contact, as echoed in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:35 IST

Imran Khan's tackling of terrorism may irk Pakistan Army

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Even as Pakistan continues to face massive international pressure over tackling terrorism, the country's Army continues to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC) to carry out their nefarious activities in India. But with Prime Minister Imran Khan repeatedly

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:10 IST

Modi's visit successful, especially in terms of heart-to-heart...

Paro (Bhutan), Aug 18 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Sunday said that the two-day visit of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was a successful one in terms of strengthening "heart-to-heart" connection of the two countries. Terming it a "spiritual experience", Tshering added that loca

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:47 IST

Second blast rattles Afghanistan, 9 dead in Balkh

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): A roadside explosion left nine civilians dead in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh on Sunday, just hours after a deadly attack at a wedding hall in Kabul killed over 60 people.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:17 IST

Bhutan: People line the streets to bid adieu to PM Modi

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Hundreds of people, some holding flags, the others offerings like incense sticks and flowers, lined the streets to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he made his way to Paro from Thimphu after attending the lunch hosted by the Bhutanese King, Jigme Khesa

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:26 IST

PM Modi meets Oppn leader of Bhutan's National Assembly

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day official visit to Bhutan, met Dr Pema Gyamtsho, Leader of the Opposition of Bhutan's National Assembly, on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:23 IST

Ghani condemns 'inhumane' Kabul wedding hall blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday strongly condemned the barbaric suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul which claimed the lives of over 60 people and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:13 IST

Historical, cultural traditions have created deep bonds between...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed that historical, cultural and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between India and Bhutan and said it is natural that the people of both countries experience great attachment to each other.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:58 IST

Democracy, education aim to set us free: PM Modi tells students,...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed students and parliamentarians at the Royal University of Bhutan, highlighting how education and democracy aim at setting people free.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 09:25 IST

63 dead in Kabul blast, over 180 injured

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 63 people were killed and over 180 others were injured in a suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul yesterday, the Afghan government said on Sunday.

