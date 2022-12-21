World's attention will be focused on India's G20 Presidency: Japanese ambassador

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): Congratulating India for its G20 presidency, Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki on Wednesday said that the world will be focused on how New Delhi will preside over this 'important body'.

Japanese envoy also added that India's friend Japan stands ready to cooperate as much as possible for its great success.

"Japan and India enjoy special relation and partnership, which is indeed both strategic and global. So we are cooperating in many important areas such as defence and security. I give my congratulations to India on assuming the G20 presidency," Suzuki told ANI.

"The world's attention will be focused on how India will preside over this important body. And as India's friend, Japan stands ready to cooperate as much as possible for its great success," he added.



He also batted for synergy between G20 and G7 as Japan will take over the latter's presidency.

"In comes next year, Japan will take over the G7 presidency and the synergy between the G20 presidency and the G7 presidency is more important than ever. So as Japan's ambassador I look forward to working with my Indian friends to make sure that we are always on the same page because so much is riding on us in addressing various challenges that the international community faces today," he added.

Responding to a question on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to India, Suzuki remarked," I have high hopes that he will be able to visit New Delhi for the G20 Summit which will be coming up in September. But other than that you know Prime Minister's schedule is always very tight."

The envoy, who served during Prime Minister Abe's tenure said Japan is a very close friend of India and he has

"And I served Prime Minister Abe for seven years and seven months. And he has always been advocating a special Japan-India partnership that India and Japan should be leading in the world to secure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world," he added. (ANI)

