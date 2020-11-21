Xi calls for 'upholding multilateralism' in wake of global condemnation over COVID-19

Beijing [China], November 21 (ANI): In the wake of China receiving widespread condemnation from across the globe over hiding pertinent information on COVID-19, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged the global community to 'uphold multilateralism'.

"The grave challenge of COVID-19 has exposed the deficiencies of global governance. The international community has a keen interest in the post-COVID international order and global governance as well as the future role for the G20," Xi said at the summit, as quoted by Xinhua.

"In my view, the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits should guide our way forward. We should uphold multilateralism, pursue openness and inclusiveness, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and keep pace with the times. The G20 ought to play a bigger role in this process," he added.

Xi called for the need to strengthen the UN-centered international system adding that all countries should firmly support the UN's authority and standing, follow the purposes and principles of its Charter and uphold the international order underpinned by international law.

"We support the UN in more effectively building global consensus, mobilizing global resources and coordinating global actions. We support a bigger role of the UN in promoting world peace and development," he added.

The Chinese President further said that China would "always be a builder of global peace" and a contributor to global development and a defender of international order.

"On the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, China stands ready to pursue peaceful coexistence and common development with all countries. We may bridge differences through dialogue, resolve disputes through negotiation, and make a joint effort for world peace and development," the Chinese President said further.



Among Xi's biggest critics for the COVID-19 pandemic has been US President Donald Trump who has often referred to the virus as 'China virus' or the 'horrible plague' that came from China.

During the UN General Assembly this year, Trump hit out at Beijing for "unleashing this plague onto the world".

"75 years after the end of World War II and the founding of United Nations, we're once again engaged in a great global struggle. We have waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy-- the ChinaVirus, which has claimed countless lives in 188 countries," Trump said.

"As we pursue a bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world--China. In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world," he added.

As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, the global COVID-19 caseload stands at 57,733,516 and 1,375,098 deaths. (ANI)





