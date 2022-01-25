Xi chairs virtual summit with leaders of Central Asian countries to mark 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations

Beijing [China], January 25 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a summit held on Tuesday via video link to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and five Central Asian countries, and said that mutual respect, solidarity and mutual benefit are key to successful cooperation among countries, according to a media report.

Xi said that the keys to successful cooperation between China and five Central Asian countries are mutual respect, good neighbourliness and friendship, solidarity, and mutual benefit.

These principles serve as political guarantees for stable and lasting relations between China and the five countries as well as the source of strength for friendly exchanges in the future, Xi said.



The Chinese President also emphasised that Beijing is ready to work with Central Asian countries in building a closer community with a shared future.

Leaders of the five Central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- took part in the summit and stated that they look forward to attending the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics next week.

This is China's first major diplomatic action facing Central Asia this year and the first heads-of-state meeting between China and the five Central Asia countries.

Beijing sees the summit as of great significance for all sides to take stock of the achievements and experience of China-Central Asia relations, seek coordination and make plans for future bilateral cooperation across the board at a new historical starting point, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)

