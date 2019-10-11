Xi departs for India to attend informal meet with PM Modi

Beijing [China], Oct. 11 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning left for Chennai from Beijing to attend the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram, earlier known as Mahabalipuram.

An invitation was extended to Xi by Prime Minister Modi. The Chinese President will also visit Nepal in the second leg of his tour.

Xi's entourage includes Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to explore "overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance" and exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership.

President Xi is scheduled to arrive at the Chennai International Airport today noon, while Prime Minister Modi will reach the city shortly before noon.

They will have guided tour of three monuments - Arjuna's penance, an intricately carved ancient sculpture; Krishna's Butter Ball - a big round boulder perched on a slope; and Pancha Rathas - a five chariots monument complex.

The historical city also has a China connection and has had ancient maritime links with the country during the Pallava dynasty.

A cultural programme will be organised in honour of the visiting leader at the Shore Temple in the evening. Modi will then host the Chinese President for dinner.

On Saturday, Modi and Xi will have one-to-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks.

No Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), agreements would be signed, nor a joint communique will be issued, said Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

