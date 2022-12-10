Xi Jinping ensures "complete control" of Chinese military after securing third term in power: Report

Beijing [China], December 10 (ANI): After securing power for the third term in the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping has "ensured complete control" of and loyalty from the army, The Hong Kong Post reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ensured that armed forces make preparations to focus their energy on efficiency to launch wars, bolster their ability to win and effectively fulfil the "missions and tasks" of the army in the "new era." As per the news report, Chinese armed forces must "resolutely be loyal" to Xi Jinping and "support, safeguard and defend" the leadership to the core.

The Chinese leader has called on the army to follow the "only fundamental standard of combat effectiveness, focus all energy on fighting, work hard on fighting, accelerate the improvement of winning capabilities, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, development interests, and complete the various tasks entrusted by the party and the people," according to The Hong Kong Post.

Recently, Xi Jinping inspected the Joint Operation Command Center of the Central Military Commission, which hinted that the new Central Military Mission will work as per the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The new Central Military Mission will bolster military training and preparation.



According to the report, the 20th National Congress of the CCP made strategic arrangements for national defence and army building from the "overall situation of building a modern socialist country and calling for the great rejuvenation of China in an "all-round way," according to The Hong Kong Post.

It underscored the need to succeed in achieving the goal of the "army's centenary struggle as scheduled," the report cited special articles published on occasion. The report said that CCP's leadership is citing external threats to make the military realise how important its deference to the leadership is in the present situation.

The report said that the world is facing witnessing profound changes which accelerate the evolution of China's security situation. Chinese military must implement the CCP's idea of strengthening the army and focusing energy on fighting and improving winning capabilities and resolutely defending national sovereignty and security. Military personnel were instructed about being loyal to the Chinese leader and the party.

In addition, the cadres of the military units which directly fall under the Military Commission were told to "comprehensively strengthen the party building in the military." Furthermore, the security personnel were asked to uphold the party's leadership over the People's army and safeguard Xi Jinping's position as the core of the Party's central committee.

Military personnel have been directed to maintain a "high degree of consistency" with CCP's central committee and be absolutely loyal and reliable to ensure that the military equipment always abides party's command. (ANI)

