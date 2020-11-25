Xi Jinping finally greets US President-elect Joe Biden for election victory

Beijing [China], November 25 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to US President-elect Joe Biden, as tensions between two countries continue to linger.

This marks Beijing's formal recognition of the US poll result after Washington officially started the power transition days ago.

"Promoting healthy and stable development of China-US relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the people in both countries but also meets the common expectation of the international community," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying in his message.

Xi further said that he hopes that the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-US ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development.

According to Xinhua, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan sent a message to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the same day to congratulate her on her election triumph.

Earlier this month, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson congratulated Biden and Harris for their victory in the presidential elections, ending whispers over Beijing's silence.

Biden was projected the winner of the Presidential elections by various media outlets in the US after he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark.

Both countries have sparred over a range of issues in recent times -- China's move to impose national security law in Hong Kong, its human rights violation in Xinjiang and territorial aggression in the South China Sea -- have all drawn fierce criticism from Washington. (ANI)