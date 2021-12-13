Xi Jinping, Putin to held talks via video link on Dec 15

Beijing [China], December 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a virtual meeting on December 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 15 from Beijing will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via videoconference," Sputnik quoted Hua as saying.



The diplomat did not provide any further details.

Amid escalating tensions with the West, China and Russia are strengthening ties.

On foreign policy, Beijing and Moscow share similar approaches to Iran, Syria and Venezuela, and recently revived a push to lift United Nations sanctions on North Korea. (ANI)

