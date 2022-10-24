Xi Jinping receives uncontrolled powers at CCP's 20th congress

Beijing [China], October 24 (ANI): At the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) 20th congress, President Xi Jinping received uncontrolled powers.

The 20th Congress has idolised Xi as the country's greatest ever core leader and followed it up by amending the constitution to make it obligatory for all Chinese people to recognise Xi as China's core hero, reported European Times.

There is nothing much left for President Xi Jinping to aspire for insofar as his relationship with the Constitution of the Chinese Communist Party is concerned.

The party resolution during the recently concluded Congress which gave Xi a third term in office explains the rationale for the munificent gesture.

It says: "Comrade Xi Jinping has put forward a series of new ideas, new thinking, and new strategies on national defence, the armed forces, the united front, and foreign affairs."

In fact, the resolution admits that elevating Xi to the highest pedestal in China is perhaps the sole purpose of the latest Congress, reported European Times.



"The establishment of both Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era represents a major political achievement for the Party in the new era and a decisive factor in the historic successes and changes in the cause of the Party and the country," read CCP's resolution.

The party also endorsed implementing the "policy of One Country, Two Systems; resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking Taiwan independence," reported European Times.

"It agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on enhancing political loyalty in the military, strengthening the military through reform, science and technology, and personnel training, and running the military in accordance with the law; elevating the people's armed forces to world-class standards; fully, faithfully, and resolutely implementing the policy of One Country, Two Systems; resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'," added the resolution.

In its zeal to enforce its policies on the country, the Party Congress decides to "steer social transformation" in the country, a euphemism for ensuring that the party shall dictate even the people's thoughts about party loyalty and ideology.

The amendments to the Constitution also dictate to the party members and the people at large how to conduct themselves as model citizens in Chinese society, European Times reported.

"...on making integrated efforts to ensure that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity, or desire to become corrupt; and on adhering to the Party's organizational line for the new era as a new fundamental requirement for Party building," added the resolution.

The Party resolution keeps reiterating about upholding Xi Jinping's super core status. The resolution makes it clear that the people of China have no greater loyalty to the party than to follow whatever Xi Jinping says and insists that they literally have nothing else to look up to than the Party, reported European Times. (ANI)

