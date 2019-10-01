Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo)
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File photo)

Xi promises to preserve 'one country, two systems' in Hong Kong

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:07 IST

Beijing [China], Oct 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that his country will stay committed to the "one country, two systems" principle with regard to Hong Kong.
Addressing an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of China, Xi said, "Moving forward, we must adhere to the 'peaceful unification' and 'one country, two systems' principles, maintain prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau, promote the peaceful development of relations between the two shores of the Taiwan Strait and continue to strive for the full unification of our homeland."
Over the past few months, Hong Kong has faced waves of rallies against the now-withdrawn amendments to the city's extradition law. These protests have often turned violent with demonstrators and police clashing with each other.
China has viewed the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in Beijing's domestic affairs.
Protesters in Hong Kong have pledged to organise more rallies in different districts of the city on Tuesday, the day on which big celebrations, including a military parade, were held in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of China's founding.
In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn, but protesters have continued to take the streets to demand universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence.
The Hong Kong government, in turn, has repeatedly condemned the "illegal acts" committed by the protesters during their demonstrations. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:15 IST

Protests break out in parts in Hong Kong on China's National Day

Hong Kong, Oct 1 (ANI): As China marked the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in the country, protests broke out in several parts of Hong Kong on Tuesday, leading to the detention of many.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:55 IST

Pak cabinet reshuffle: Asad Umar likely to be re-inducted

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 1 (ANI): In a major federal cabinet reshuffle, Pakistan's senior Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Finance Minister Asad Umar is likely to return as a federal minister, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:32 IST

10 injured, 6 trapped after bridge collapses in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], Oct 1 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 10 people were injured in Taiwan's northeastern county of Yilan on Tuesday after a bridge collapsed as a tanker truck was crossing it, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:52 IST

China National Day: Tibetan Youth Congress workers stage protest...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As China observes its 70th anniversary of communist rule, Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) workers held a protest outside the Embassy of China here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:46 IST

Nepal's Lower House Speaker faces rape allegation

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 1 (ANI): Nepal's Lower House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara is facing allegations of sexually assaulting a woman staff working in the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:17 IST

Sikhs worldwide welcome India's decision to release Sikh prisoners

London/Bedford [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Sikh organisations across the world welcomed India's decision to release nine Sikh prisoners from various jails in the country on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:41 IST

Saddened by floods in India, says UN Secretary-General

New York [US], Oct 1 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of life and displacement of people due to floods following intermittent rains in parts of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:35 IST

Trade talks between India, US have progressed, deal soon: Jaishankar

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the trade talks between India and the United States have progressed and an agreement will come into being soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:09 IST

US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in...

Washington D.C. [United States], Oct 1 (ANI): As a part of the House impeachment inquiry, House Democrats issued a subpoena to US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudi Giuliani in connection with his interactions with Ukrainian officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST

US Democratic Party Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that there are reports of violence, torture and blockage of medical aid and communication in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the region was stripped of its special status by the Indian government in August.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:10 IST

China debuts DF-41 missile, capable of 'targeting US in 30...

Beijing [China], Oct 1 (ANI): China unveiled the DF-41 intercontinental-range ballistic missile, touted to be the most powerful missile on the planet at the National Day parade in Beijing on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:38 IST

Post-Brexit, Netherlands will become key entry point in Europe...

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Oct 1 (ANI): The Netherlands will become a key entry point in Europe for Indian companies following the UK's scheduled departure from the European Union (EU) later this month, Dutch King Willem-Alexander said.

Read More
iocl