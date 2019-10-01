Xi promises to preserve 'one country, two systems' in Hong Kong

Beijing [China], Oct 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that his country will stay committed to the "one country, two systems" principle with regard to Hong Kong.

Addressing an event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of China, Xi said, "Moving forward, we must adhere to the 'peaceful unification' and 'one country, two systems' principles, maintain prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau, promote the peaceful development of relations between the two shores of the Taiwan Strait and continue to strive for the full unification of our homeland."

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has faced waves of rallies against the now-withdrawn amendments to the city's extradition law. These protests have often turned violent with demonstrators and police clashing with each other.

China has viewed the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in Beijing's domestic affairs.

Protesters in Hong Kong have pledged to organise more rallies in different districts of the city on Tuesday, the day on which big celebrations, including a military parade, were held in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of China's founding.

In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn, but protesters have continued to take the streets to demand universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence.

The Hong Kong government, in turn, has repeatedly condemned the "illegal acts" committed by the protesters during their demonstrations. (Sputnik/ANI)

