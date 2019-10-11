Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi to arrive in Mahabalipuram today

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): After assuring Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that China is "paying close attention to Kashmir", Chinese President Xi Jinping is arriving in India for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram town of Tamil Nadu.
Xi will be accompanied by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members on his visit to India. From the Indian side, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar will accompany the Prime Minister.
The historic coastal town of Mahabalipuram will provide the setting for the meeting between Modi and Xi as the two leaders will have tete-a-tete as also delegation-level talks to strengthen bilateral ties.
The visit comes at a time when China has openly extended its support to Pakistan in raising the matter of abrogation of Article 370. China had criticised India's decision on Kashmir and its foreign minister raised it at the UN General Assembly last month.
China has used every possible opportunity to criticise India over the Kashmir issue. India has maintained that the abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter of India.
On Wednesday, a joint statement following the meeting between Xi and Khan in Beijing said that China is "paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir" and that the matter should be "properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."
A report by Xinhua said that Xi told Khan during the meeting that China was paying close attention to the Kashmir situation and the "facts are clear".
India took exception to references concerning Kashmir following talks between Xi and Khan and said it is not for other countries to comment on "internal affairs of India".
The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. This summit will mostly be similar to the first, held on April 2018 in Wuhan, China.
Xi will arrive at the Chennai International Airport on Friday afternoon, while the Indian Prime Minister will reach the city shortly before noon. The two leaders will meet in Mahabalipuram in the evening and visit some UNESCO world heritage sites.
They will have guided tour of three monuments - Arjuna's penance, an intricately carved ancient sculpture; Krishna's Butter Ball - a big round boulder perched on a slope; and Pancha Rathas - a five chariots monument complex.
The historical city also has a China connection and has had ancient maritime links with the country during the Pallava dynasty.
Mahabalipuram was a major port city in the 7th century and served as a gateway for import and export of goods from and to South India.
A cultural programme will be organised in honour of the visiting leader at the Shore Temple on Friday evening. Modi will then host the Chinese President for dinner.
On Saturday, Modi and Xi will have one-to-one meeting followed by delegation-level talks.
No Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), agreements would be signed or joint communique issued.
Government sources had earlier told ANI that the structure of informal meeting between the two leaders would be similar to the first informal summit between the two leaders in April last year in Wuhan.
The objective of the meeting is likely to be the exchange of views on regional and global issues, finding a broad pathway on bilateral relations, and discussing ways to build better connections between the two countries.
Issues pertaining to trade increased market access for products like soybean and non-basmati rice, as well as terrorism, sourcing, financing, and origins of terror are expected to come up during the talks.
Shortly before Xi's departure for Nepal, Modi will host lunch in honour of the Chinese President on Saturday afternoon.
This is not the first time that the Prime Minister is hosting Xi outside the national capital. In 2014, Modi had welcomed the Chinese President at Ahmedabad. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:45 IST

US will impose sanctions on Turkey if it crosses its line

Washington [US], Oct 11 (ANI): The United States will introduce sanctions against Turkey if it acts in a way that is disproportionate and inhumane, said a US State Department official.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST

German court issues arrest warrant for Halle synagogue shooting suspect

Halle [Germany], Oct 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Germany's Federal Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant for the suspected perpetrator of the deadly attack outside a synagogue in the city of Halle at the request of the public prosecutor general's office, media have reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:25 IST

In a unusual step, Pak Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): In an unusual departure from his relentless attacks against the Indian government, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Thursday defended Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who has been facing heat for performing 'Shastra Puja' after receiving the first Raf

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:48 IST

US vaping-related deaths rise to 26, lung injury cases to nearly 1,300

Washington [US], Oct 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of US fatalities caused by the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, rose by eight during the past week to a total of 26, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:04 IST

Despite global slowdown, India among fastest-growing major...

Moroni [Comoros], Oct 11 (ANI): Despite the global slowdown, India continues to be one of the fastest-growing major economies and is poised to be a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:07 IST

War, sanctions, or a deal: Trump says 3 choices to tackle...

Washington [US], Oct 11 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) offered to mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:02 IST

Ahead of FATF meeting, Pak arrests 4 Hafiz Saeed aides

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): Four persons closely associated with global terrorist Hafiz Saeed have been arrested by Counter Terrorism Department of the government of Punjab, reported Express Tribune on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:05 IST

Altaf Hussain charged with terrorism offence over 2016 speech

London [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was on Thursday charged with a terrorism offence in a case related to a 2016 speech where he allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:29 IST

India reduces e-Tourist visa fees

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a bid to give a boost to tourism, the Indian government has reduced the e-Tourist visa fees for foreign nationals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:29 IST

India, China should focus on strengthening trade facilitation to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India and China should continue to strengthen cooperation in trade facilitation and create favourable conditions for expanding bilateral trade scale to help alleviate trade imbalances, a senior Chinese official said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:28 IST

Modi, Xi to visit cultural sites ahead of talks at informal summit

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram beginning Friday will witness the two world leaders visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites and attending a culture programme.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:21 IST

Ahead of Modi-Xi's meet in Mahabalipuram, a look at coastal...

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet for the second informal summit on October 11 and 12 in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram, a coastal town located about 56 kilometres south of Chennai.

Read More
iocl