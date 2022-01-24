Xi to chair virtual summit with heads of Central Asian countries to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations

Beijing [China], January 24 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair a virtual summit on Tuesday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the five Central Asian countries, said the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"This will be China's first major diplomatic action facing Central Asia this year and the first heads-of-state meeting between China and the five Central Asia countries. The summit is of great significance for all sides to take stock of the achievements and experience of China-Central Asia relations, and seek coordination and make plans for future bilateral cooperation across the board at a new historical starting point," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian's during a regular press conference here on Monday.

"During the summit, President Xi and heads of state of the five Central Asian countries will deliver important remarks to jointly review the great journey traversed by China and the five Central Asian countries in growing their relations, look back on major achievements in the bilateral cooperation, summarize the successful experience and paint a blueprint for their cooperation going forward," added Zhao.



The spokesperson also informed that China and the five Central Asian countries at the summit will adopt and release a leaders' joint statement on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Noting that over the past three decades, the relations between China and Central Asian countries have witnessed continuous leapfrog development, Zhao said that currently, the relations have come to the highest level in history.

"Those historical and groundbreaking landmark achievements in the bilateral cooperation in various sectors have made bilateral relations a model of a new type of international relations and promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," said Zhao.

Stressing that China is ready to work with Central Asian countries to build on past achievements, Zhao said that Beijing has geared up to score for new progress with a pioneering spirit, deepen political mutual trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation across the board so as to further upgrade the relationship and bring it to new heights. (ANI)



