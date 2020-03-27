Xi, Trump discuss joint action against COVID-19

Beijing [China], Mar 27 (ANI): President Xi Jinping on Friday urged for a coordinated joint action between China and the United States to fight against the novel coronavirus, saying that he hopes that Washington will take concrete steps to improve bilateral relations.

In a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Xi said bilateral relations are now at a critical juncture, and both nations stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation and that cooperation is the only correct choice for both sides, Peoples' Daily China reported.

Xi called for a joint effort from both sided to bolster cooperation in areas such as epidemic containment and develop a China-US relationship featuring non-confrontation, non-conflict, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation.

China has already shared information on the novel virus, including the genetic sequencing of the virus, with the Word Health Organisation (WHO) and countries including the United States.

The country has also shared its experience on epidemic containment and medical treatment and done its best to support and help countries in need of assistance, he said.

President Xi said, "We will continue to do so and work together with the international community to overcome the pandemic,"

He said, "the virus respects no borders or races and is a common enemy for mankind, and therefore it would require a joint global response to conquer it,"

Trump said on Twitter following the phone call that the conversation was "very good" and that "China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the virus. We are working closely together."

Xi also noted that positive outcomes have been reached in the G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Thursday, and different parties must step up coordination and cooperation to ensure the implementation of the outcomes.

"China stands ready to work with the different sides, including the US, to continue to support the important role of the WHO, step up information and experience sharing, accelerate steps in research and development cooperation and promote the bettering of global health governance," he said.

The conversation between the two presidents came as data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University showed the US surpassed China in the number of coronavirus cases on Thursday.

As per the data the United States has 85,991 cases whereas China's tally stands at 81,828 and 80,500 in Italy. Over 120,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 23,000 people have died. Italy reported the highest death toll with more than 8,200 deaths. (ANI)

