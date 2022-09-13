Xi vows to 'defend common security' with Kazakhstan ahead of SCO summit

Beijing [China], September 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to "defend common security" with Kazakhstan ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand this week, according to local media.

Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of SCO in Uzbekistan.

"China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to make top-level designs for the relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective, maintain close high-level interactions, and enhance exchanges and cooperation between our governments, legislatures, political parties and localities at various levels," Xi wrote in an article for Kazakh media that was republished in CGTN.

Samarkand's visit would be the first overseas trip for Xi since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the article, Xi noted the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Kazakhstan.

"Over the past three decades, we have braved wind and rain, with our hands always held firmly together. Our interactions and cooperation have become ever more vibrant, and we have travelled an extraordinary path side by side," he said.

According to the Chinese Foriegn Ministry, the Communist Party of China (CPC) will convene its 20th National Congress soon. It will be a gathering of great significance at an important moment as the CPC embarks on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects and marching toward the second centenary goal.

"We are glad to see that the construction of a New Kazakhstan has been fully launched and that Kazakhstan is making strides toward the goal of becoming one of the world's top 30 most developed states," he said.

Xi further noted that China stands ready to continue to share development achievements with Kazakhstan and learn from each other's development experiences. (ANI)