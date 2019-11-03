The Xinhua News Agency office in Hong Kong vandalised by protestors on Saturday.
The Xinhua News Agency office in Hong Kong vandalised by protestors on Saturday.

Xinhua condemns vandalisation of its Hong Kong bureau

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:09 IST

Beijing [China], Nov 3 (ANI): Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency on Saturday strongly condemned what it called "savage behaviour" of the protesters in Hong Kong after its Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau office building was vandalised during the anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city.
On Saturday afternoon, a number of rioters destroyed the building's security facilities, spray-painted insulting words on the walls and smashed the front gate and some of its windows. They also threw firebombs and paint bombs into the lobby and committed vandalism in it after trespassing, Xinhua reported.
"Xinhua expresses strong indignation and condemnation against the rioters' savage behaviours and hopes that Hong Kong police will launch a serious investigation into the incident", a spokesperson for the agency said.
"Xinhua, as China's state news agency and an international wire service with global influence, is committed to providing authoritative, truthful and comprehensive news coverage for the audience at home and abroad. The behaviours of the black-clad rioters once again demonstrated that the most important and pressing task for Hong Kong at the moment is to bring violence and chaos to an end and restore order," the spokesperson added.
"We resolutely support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and police in stopping violence and chaos in accordance with the law. We also believe that this illegal act will be condemned by all sectors of Hong Kong society," the spokesperson further said.
The unrest resumed in Hong Kong on Saturday despite a ban on gatherings.
Protestors attempted to bypass the ban by holding an "election meeting" with political candidates, an assembly the organisers maintained was legal even without an official permit. However, riot police intercepted the gatherings at Victoria Park and other areas, according to Russia's Sputnik news agency.
On October 23, Hong Kong legislature officially withdrew the controversial extradition bill, which ignited months of protests across the city, disrupting normal lives.
The unpopular extradition bill would have allowed the transfer of suspects to places with which Hong Kong did not have an extradition agreement including mainland China for trial.
Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 and enjoys a special administrative status, has seen a wave of demonstrations since June that were initially organised in protest against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law.
Even though the controversial extradition bill has been shelved, protests have continued in the former British colony and have taken on a more pro-democracy outlook, with demands which include investigations into alleged police brutality. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:10 IST

PM Modi to attend ASEAN summit in Bangkok today

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Bangkok today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:10 IST

4 civilians killed in Russian airstrikes in Syria's de-escalation zone

Idlib [Syria], Nov 3 (ANI): At least four civilians lost their lives in Russian airstrikes in Idlib de-escalation zone of northwestern Syria on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:24 IST

Islamic State claims responsibility for Mali attack

Bamako [Mali], Nov 3 (ANI): The Islamic State (ISIS) on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attack on Mali's armed forces that left 53 servicemen and one civilian dead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:22 IST

Trump says he is willing to invite Ukrainian President to US

Washington DC [USA], Nov 3 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he is willing to invite his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House for talks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:20 IST

Delhi: 8th Indo-German Energy Forum takes place, 8 MoUs inked

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The eighth Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF) 2019 took place in Delhi where officials from the two countries discussed areas to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 05:14 IST

Former Pak PM Abbasi rushed to hospital over deteriorating health

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for a check-up on Saturday after his health condition deteriorated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:29 IST

Sturgeon claims Scottish independence 'within touching distance'...

Glasgow [UK], Nov 3 (Sputnik/ANI): Scotland's independence is "very near", which makes the upcoming UK general election most important ever to put the future of the region into its own hands, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:41 IST

'US committed to building defence ties with India grounded in...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Saturday said that the United States is committed to building a defence relationship with India grounded in co-development and innovation after the two countries signed a Statement of Intent

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 03:32 IST

Munir Akram takes charge as Pak's envoy to UN

New York [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan's diplomat Munir Akram took charge as country's new permanent representative to the United Nations here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:28 IST

Nawaz Sharif remains critical, platelet count drops again

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif continues to remain critical and his platelet count has dropped again even as doctors are trying to reduce the steroid dose being administered to the ailing leader.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:34 IST

Blast in Syrian town bordering Turkey kills 13

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 2 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a bomb-laden car exploded in a Syrian town bordering Turkey on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:00 IST

Over 30 Pakistani migrants found hidden in truck in southern France

Paris [France], Nov 2 (ANI): Over 30 Pakistani migrants, including three teenagers, were found hidden in a truck after it was intercepted during a routine check on a motorway in southern France, prosecutors said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl