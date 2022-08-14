Xi's Zero-Covid policy fails as new Covid cases arise in China

Beijing [China], August 14 (ANI): Xi's Zero-Covid policy has failed terribly as new areas come under coronavirus infection especially the tourism hubs of Tibet and Hainan. Due to the enforcement of lockdowns in an abrupt manner, tens of thousands of tourists are stranded in the regions.

Coronavirus infections are spreading to new areas in China even as the old infected areas remain hotspots. Despite the restrictions on public movement which led to a loss of livelihoods and huge mental harassment, the Zero-Covid policy did not work. The coronavirus infection is spreading to new areas of China, making people helpless, Asian Lite International.

Due to the enforcement of lockdowns in an abrupt manner, tens of thousands of tourists are stranded now. Ironically, China was the first to declare that the country was free from Covid-19 in early 2021.

Tibet had reported just one asymptomatic patient since the Covid-19 pandemic originated in China and reached across the globe like wildfire. A few days ago, Tibet has found 28 new Covid patients, leading to panic in the region. Now, Chinese agencies are building makeshift hospitals with a capacity of over 3,000 beds.

People in new Covid areas are worried about Shanghai-styled long-duration lockdowns, which can impact their jobs, basic freedom and mental health. Those who were quarantined in the Covid centre did not get beds or blankets, and people stuck at home struggled to get food and medicine.

Even kids including infants were forcibly separated from their parents. Chinese people shared their woes on social media, leading to a public outcry against Xi's Zero-Covid policy.

"I definitely don't want my children to carry the uncertainty of living in a country where the government can just come to your door and do whatever they want," said 30-year-old Jiang.

Newly infected areas are now heading to stringent lockdowns as the government has shut down pubs, restaurants and malls as well as started suspending train and air services.

There are high possibilities that even grocery shops would be shut down in accordance with the Zero-Covid policy. This has caused chaos in Hainan and Tibet, where tourists can be seen being stranded at airports.

China's GDP has taken a hit due to Xi's Zero-Covid policy. Now policy expansion to new areas can hurt the Chinese economy more as well as cause a huge negative impact on people's livelihoods and mental health, as per Asian Lite International. (ANI)