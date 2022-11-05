Yamaha develops first glider aeroplane

Shizuoka [Japan], November 5 (ANI): Motorbike giant Yamaha Motors conducted a test flight of its first airplane at Fujikawa Gliding Field in Shizuoka Prefecture.

This test flight was undertaken with the cooperation of Shinmaywa Industries. Shinmaywa manufactured the airplane and Yamaha Motor provided the 499 CC engine.

The engine that Yamaha motors used on this aeroplane were modified according to the needs of the airplane. Nevertheless, Yamaha's existing technology made it possible to modify this engine according to the needs of an airplane.

Ei Tsukahara, a Yamaha Motor official said, "I was nervous because this was our first flight since we have been doing endurance tests and so on. However, I believe that what we had been done so far has been rewarded. I am happy about this achievement, thanks to all the team members."

"We have already entered the aviation field with drones and helicopters. However, this is the first test using a manned aircraft. And, the purpose of this project was to see how our compact, lightweight, and high-power engine could be utilized. On the other hand, the purpose of this project is to consider a solution to the issue, I believe we have succeeded in that regard," Ei Tsukahara.



"Yamaha Motor has established itself as a motorbike giant. But its challenging spirit is expanding to four vehicles: a car, an unmanned helicopter, a drone, and an airplane."

This project, Tsukahara said, began with discussions between Yamaha Motor, which is always thinking of new ways to utilise its engines, and Shinmaywa Industry, which owns an aeroplane for research and development.

Yamaha Motor had a difficult time with endurance testing to match an existing engine for an airplane, Ei Tsukahara pointed out adding, Shinmaywa Industry was considering a small airplane.

"This project began when Yamaha was also looking for ways to utilise its engine, and we decided to talk to each other once. While we had no idea about the final goal, we started by trying to see what we could do. The project was difficult due to the impact of the new coronavirus and endurance testing. But I believe it went relatively smoothly," he said.

(ANI)


