The booth, which features he theme of "Technology for Yamaha Motor's Realization in the next 10 years," exhibit a variety of products related to mobility and robotics.
The booth, which features he theme of "Technology for Yamaha Motor's Realization in the next 10 years," exhibit a variety of products related to mobility and robotics.

Yamaha exhibits electric and three-wheeled bikes

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:58 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 5 (ANI): Yamaha, a pioneer in motorsports, announced a new product at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019.
The booth, which features the theme of "Technology for Yamaha Motor's Realization in the next 10 years," exhibit a variety of products related to mobility and robotics.
At a press conference, the president of Yamaha, Yoshihiro Hidaka appeared on stage with a new vehicle and explained about the future vision and new products.
"We have kept close as a brand and will continue to grow in value. So, if we stay true to the path we have followed of placing people at the centre, we will surely move in the right direction for the future of mobility," Hidaka said.
Yamaha will use robotics to address the societal issue in uniquely Yamaha ways and transform mobility to expand the scope of human possibility and make society and people's life better.
Yamaha is conducting mobility R&D for user safety and peace of mind from a variety of angles.
This machine is "MW vision". This next-generation personal mobility concept model proposes a new relationship between user and vehicle.
It is equipped with altitude control and reverses drive, and the cocoon-like vehicle body is easy to handle.
Yamaha's proposed Mobility Society in 2030 is an outcome of Yamaha's sense of responsibility. The manufacturing company is a pioneer in the Mobility world, giving people lifestyle improvement and dream. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 03:00 IST

Pakistan releases stamp ahead of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday released a commemorative postage stamp for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 02:42 IST

PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding 3-day Thailand visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Tuesday concluding his three-day visit to Thailand where he participated in ASEAN- India, East Asia and RCEP summits.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:50 IST

Twitter takes down Hamas, Hezbollah-affiliated accounts

Washington [US], Nov 5 (ANI): Twitter has taken down several accounts affiliated with US-designated terrorist groups, Hamas and Hezbollah after lawmakers accused the platform of flouting the country's law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:50 IST

Nepal court orders former house speaker in judicial custody

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 5 (ANI): A Nepal court has ordered former House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara to judicial custody on charges of attempt to rape.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:26 IST

Nepal: Four workers trapped inside Bajhang hydropower tunnel found dead

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 4 (ANI): Four workers trapped inside the tunnel of an under-construction hydropower project in Nepal's Bajhang District since Sunday were found dead on Monday afternoon, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:23 IST

41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in northern Greece

Athens [Greece], Nov 4 (ANI): 41 migrants were found alive inside a refrigerated truck after it was intercepted during a routine check on a highway in northern Greece, police said on Monday

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:16 IST

India, Vietnam agree to work together closely to tackle threats...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN summit in Bangkok, during which they discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely to tackle this menace.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:01 IST

India, Australia commit for transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Bangkok, during which they affirmed their commitment for a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:37 IST

India, Australia, Japan, US reaffirm commitment towards open...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): India, Australia, Japan, and the United States on Monday reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:51 IST

India's decision on RCEP reflects its assessment on current...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): India's decision to not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement reflects its assessment on the current global situation as well as the fairness and balance of the agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, adding

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:05 IST

PM Modi attends third RCEP summit in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meeting along with the delegates from other countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:52 IST

US accuses Beijing of 'intimidation' in South China Sea

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): The United States accused China of "intimidating" Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states by adopting strong-arms tactics in the South China Sea so as to prevent these nations from accessing natural resources in the region.

Read More
iocl