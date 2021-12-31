Yamaha introduces 'Tritown', an electric three-wheeler bike

Iwata [Japan], December 31 (ANI): Yamaha has introduced an electric three-wheeler 'Tritown' that has dual front wheels and one on the backside.

It is controlled by the rider's balance who can either swipe to the right or left side just like kike skiing. With a two-hour battery charge, one can have a 30-kilometer run through this vehicle.

"Well, let's take a ride. If you ride it, it doesn't have the function to stand up by itself. There are no functions such as electronic control. With the rider's sense of balance, you can stop standing like this. You don't have to put your foot on the ground when you stop. This is one of the characteristics," said Hiroaki Araki, Official, Yamaha.



The smooth and stable operation of 'Tritown' is enabled by a special technology of Yamaha namely Lean Multi Wheel or LMW technology which is developed exclusively for Motorcycles.

Yamaha defines Tritown as "Last one-mile mobility". It must be driven by aligning both legs. It brings a safe and enjoyable run in the town.

LMW's technology is also included in Yamaha's latest motorbike. TRITOWN inherits this technology and its compact electric standing mobility that anyone can easily ride.

"In order to make the operation both simple and familiar, a bicycle handle and a brake mechanism has been installed. It is equipped with this mechanism so that the body can move naturally when it stops. So far, hundreds of people have been on board in demonstration experiments. More than 90 percent of people can ride it just by practicing for about 5 to 10 minutes, so, I think we have achieved the goal of developing a vehicle that riders can ride very easily," said Hiroaki Araki, Official, Yamaha.

Yamaha's Tritown scooter is an innovative take on the electric scooter that aims to fix the usual electric scooter's flaws. (ANI)

