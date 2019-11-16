Representative image
Yellow vest protest: 30 demonstrators detained by French police

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 18:57 IST

Paris [France], Nov 16 (ANI): Around 30 Yellow Vest protesters were detained by French police here on Saturday. The protesters have gathered to mark the first anniversary of their protest.
The police have also carried out 1,192 searches as part of precautionary measures before the start of the protests, Sputnik reported.
Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near Porte de Champerret as protesters were preparing to march across town toward Gare d'Austerlitz. Police have used tear gas to disperse crowds.
"By 11:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. GMT), the police carried out 33 arrests and 1,192 searches," the French police said, adding that they had detained several people before the start of the protests.
The protest was triggered by the hike in fuel prices last November. The agitation is characterised by protesters donning the "gilets Jaunes", the yellow fluorescent vests.
The French government has since rolled back its plan to increase fuel taxes, with President Emmanuel Macron announcing a minimum wage hike of 100 euros per month for the people of the nation as part of his "economic and social emergency plan".
However, the demonstrators have continued with their protests. There have been calls for Macron's resignation over his move.
The Yellow Vest protests have claimed the lives of 11 people and has led to over 2,000 people being wounded till September, according to the French government.
More than 8,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began and 2,000 others were sent to custody. (ANI)

