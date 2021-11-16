Yemen has no information about Yemeni refugees in Belarus: Interior Minister

Sanaa [Yemen], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Yemeni authorities have no information about Yemeni refugees stuck at the Belarusian-Polish border, Interior Minister Ibrahim Ali Hidan told Sputnik.



"We have no data on how many Yemeni citizens are there. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry has not yet notified us about the presence of Yemeni citizens in Belarus. We will contact our friends in Belarus to find out about their number, or with our consulate to find out what situation they are in and whether they can return, but it is possible that some of them live outside Yemen," Hidan said.

The minister also mentioned that obtaining Belarusian tourist visas in Yemen is "impossible" but some citizens may go to other countries, including Turkey, Egypt or Jordan, and get visas via travel agencies there.

According to Hidan, the presence of Yemenis among illegal migrants in other countries is a new phenomenon and appeared after Houthis came to power and some European countries allowed Yemenis to obtain political asylum. (ANI/Sputnik)

