Yoga course by Indian embassy in Nepal concludes

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 24 (ANI): Several people participated in a yoga course recently organised by the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

The Yoga Course which concluded recently was overseen by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and certificates were also distributed to the participants on Friday.

Over three dozen people were a part of the month-long yoga course.

"Yoga is such a method which is common in between Nepal and India. It is a common line of the Indian Sub-continent which helps to operationalize our daily life, decrease the frequency of our visit to doctors and reduce medicine consumptions. It also drives body minded soul in the right direction," Dr. Ajay Kumar, Charge De Affairs of Indian Mission in Nepal, said.

Various Yoga asanas were showcased during the program organized inside the MP Hall of Indian Mission in Nepal. (ANI)

