Yoga to be included in curriculum of Nepal

Janakpur [Nepal], June 22 (ANI): Nepal will include Yoga in the curriculum of studies, said Minister for Education, Science, and Technology Girirajl Mani Pokharel.

Addressing a Yoga Day event in the capital, Pokharel said that the existing curriculum is being revised which would now include Yoga, thus making the education system more practical.

To mark 5th International Day of Yoga, Nepal had organised various events in Kathmandu as well as in Janakpur.

Yoga enthusiasts had thronged the premises of Janaki Temple and performed various asanas whereas in Kathmandu an event was organised in the City Hall in the presence of Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Later in the evening, Puri also attended the 'Yog Mahotsav' held in the premises of Janaki Temple.

The International Day of Yoga is observed around the world on June 21 every year, a decision unanimously taken by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2015. (ANI)

