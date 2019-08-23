Visuals from the event
Visuals from the event

Yokohama city organises Pikachu event in collaboration with Pokemon

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:37 IST

Yokohama [Japan], Aug 22 (ANI): The 'Pikachu event' was organised in Yokohama recently. Pikachu is the most popular and beloved cartoon character among children.
LED lights with 3D mapping technology was used to create the image of a 'Pikachu' on the city's art museum wall.
The event called "Pikachu outbreak" is held every year. It is organised by Yokohama city in collaboration with the company which produced 'Pokemon.'
During the event, visitors watched 'Pikachu' in the Yokohama Bay Area. More than 2,000 'Pikachu' appeared at various places in the town. Children on summer vacations and foreign tourists met their beloved character.
"We are very lucky because we are in Yokohama. I think it is cute to take a picture with balloon 'Pikachu' and these little hats," said a tourist visiting the city.
Pikachu's painting on manhole covers was the first set up at the event, and visitors lined up to take pictures of it. The cover is designed with a view of Yokohama Port Town and 'Pikachu'.
"At this event, we will hold the main "Pikachu" show at night, so please enjoy the beautiful night view of Yokohama City with cute "Pikachu". We hope visitors to find Yokohama City is interesting," said Yokohama City's Yasuyuki Fujikura.
At night, Yokohama City offers a beautiful night view.
At "Pikachu Grand Prix", visitors enjoyed watching cute marching figures and comical dance of "Pikachu" which were illuminated with LED lights.
"Pikachu was very flashy, cute, and also the dance was cool, so I thought it was very good to work," a tourist who witnessed the show said.
"Experience of "Pikachu outbreak" was a great joy and it was really fun, so I hope everyone out there to try it out," another visitor said.
The collaboration between "Pikachu" and Yokohama City has entertained many foreign tourists as a summer event in Japan. (ANI)

