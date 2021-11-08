Yoon Seok-youl wins presidential primary of People Power Party with 47.85 pc votes

Seoul [South Korea], November 8 (ANI/Global Economic): Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was elected as the 20th presidential candidate for the people power party on the 5th.

It has been only 4 months since he declared that he will run for the presidential election. Since resigning from the prosecutor general in March, he was elected an opposition's presidential candidate as a new member of the National Assembly.



As a result, all presidential candidates from the ruling and opposition parties for the presidential election in March next year were elected.

Candidate Yoon Seok-youl topped the national convention held at the Kim Koo Museum & Library in Yongsan-gu on the 5th with a 47.85% final vote rate.

It was followed by Hong Joon Pyo (41.5%), Yoo Seung Min (10.67%) and former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong (3.17%). (ANI/Global Economic)

