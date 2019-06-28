You can't miss Merkel's epic reaction during meeting with Modi

Osaka [Japan], June 28 (ANI): Remember Angela Merkel's savage eye-roll to Vladimir Putin? It's time to move over it now, as the German Chancellor yet again gave an epic reaction during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

All of us give awkward expressions at times, but when it comes to world leaders, these moments are etched in our memories for a lasting time.

Dressed in her staple blazer and trousers, Merkel met Modi, with the delegations of both sides also present on the occasion.

Merkel was talking to Modi and everything was going on its usual course until the German leader looked towards the camera filming the interaction.

She looked once, then looked again, and whatever she saw triggered a surprised-cum-shocked reaction on her face. Merkel's beautiful blue eyes widened as she gave that sudden glance. However, it remains unclear as to what left her startled.

The leader soon took less-than-a-second to gather herself, she smiled politely and again started talking to Prime Minister Modi.

"Had detailed discussions with Chancellor Merkel. There is immense scope for even stronger relations with Germany in areas such as technology and infrastructure. Deepening cultural ties is also a key focus area, " Modi about the meeting.

The two leaders are in Osaka to attend 14th Summit of G-20 hosted by Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Merkel, who has been chancellor since 2005, is approaching the end of her lengthy tenure.

There have been reports about Merkel's deteriorating health. She has been seen shaking in public twice in less than two weeks, reported CNN. (ANI)