Young Kashmiris hold car rallies, carry Indian flag to counter Pak propaganda

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Dozens of people hailing from North Kashmir on Saturday backed India in response to Pakistan's so-called "Kashmir Solidarity Day."

Scores of Young Kashmiris, carrying Indian flags, held car rallies in the union territory. Some were seen posting videos, where they raised slogans like: "I am Kashmir, I am India, Jai Hind and Jai Bharat."

Sajid Yousuf Shah, President of All JK Youth Society in a tweet said, "Widespread protests were held in multiple locations of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir today to call out the Pakistani establishment's double standards on Kashmir. Protesters in Mang, Hajira and Bagh observed 5th February Fraud Day today."





Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) slammed Pakistan and said that Pakistan is responsible for the destruction of Kashmir and February 5 is not a day of solidarity, but hypocrisy.

Kashmiri was speaking to Dr Shabir Chaudhry, the host of Our Voice. Notably, every year on February 5, the Pakistani nation reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

"People in Pakistan-occupied-Gilgit-Baltistan does not have any freedom. They do not have the freedom to even talk. " "Pakistan has filed treason charges on people there and if all this is happening, then Pakistan can never show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. ", he added.

He rebuked Pakistan and said that if people in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, are spending their lives with weapons, then there must be something to it. (ANI)

