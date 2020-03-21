Youngsters flocking to Shimokitazawa town

Tokyo [Japan], Mar 21 (ANI): Shimokitazawa is an area known for its shopping hub with many vintage, second-hand clothing and interior goods shops, theatres, live houses and cafes available for tourists to explore.

The town was once a farming village and has now been turned into a residential area, with a thriving young creative community.

Katsunori Koshimizu, Shimokitazawa Association said: "People in this area are very open-minded; they accept any fashion or style. It is common to see famous people in this area as they like to come here. The residents here and shop owners welcome the presence of live houses and other creative artists."

After surviving air raids in WW-II, this neighborhood was turned into a US second-hand market for soldiers during the occupation period. Parts of that market still exist today. The 70s brought the hippy youth; afterwards it has changed to a very characteristic town.

"Compared to normal shops, stores here have unique items so people who like to buy really special pieces love to visit the second-hand shops in Shimokitazawa town," a customer said.

The most famous thing to do in this area is to explore second-hand shops, which offer a great variety of styles and sizes. There are a lot of shops with good prices.

"I really like it because it is quiet and calm. I prefer the second-hand goods shops here. The fashion is better compared to the modern Shibuya or Shinjuku," said a tourist.

Another huge part of this area is its art scene, with a variety of artists gathering here. Comedian artists and renowned music singer, distinctive artists from various backgrounds come together.

Live houses are also a great opportunity to see local talent, as well as a great way to get a glimpse into the creative community here.

"The people are warm and friendly. I have been able to meet many artistic friends. This area has a distinctive music scene and many other subcultures, where you can meet lots of friends," a singer said.

The great thing about Shimokitazawa is that it extends only over around 10 square blocks, so this area can be explored within one day. (ANI)

