Yousaf Baig Mirza resigns as Pakistan PM's special assistant on media affairs

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 20 (ANI): Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Media affairs, Yousaf Baig Mirza resigned from his post on Wednesday.

Mirza had previously served as the managing director of Pakistan's state-owned broadcaster, PTV. He had also launched a number of TV channels. He was appointed to the post of special assistant in April this year.

In October, Babar Atta, the Polio Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan, resigned from the position, Geo News reported.

In a series of posts shared on the social networking platform Twitter, Atta said he had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to relieve him of his duties due to some personal reasons pertaining to his family. (ANI)

