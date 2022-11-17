Youth delegation from Central Asian countries to visit India from November 17-23

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): A youth delegation from Central Asian countries will visit India from November 17-23 in an effort to reimagine the age-old historical and cultural linkages between India and countries in Central Asia.

The visit is taking place at the initiative of India at the first India-Central Asia Summit held earlier this year in January, according to an official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The India-Central Asian Summit Framework is an effort to reinvigorate and reimagine the age-old historical and cultural linkages between India and Central Asia countries.



Youth leaders, high achievers and influencers from Central Asia will have a first-hand understanding of India's economy; its technological, industrial and research capabilities during the visit.

Moreover, the visiting delegation will also enjoy India's rich cultural heritage and diversity. The programme will include visits to premier research institutions and Indian companies located in Delhi and Mumbai, a call on Indian dignitaries and also a visit to the Taj Mahal, the official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Historically, India and Central Asia have enjoyed a continuous exchange of ideas, trade and people.

A popular impression of India in Central Asia is largely restricted to only Yoga, Buddhism, IT, Indian food, music and Bollywood. The impression carried back by the young Central Asian delegates from this visit will add to a fuller understanding of contemporary India, the MEA release said. (ANI)

