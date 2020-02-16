Youths in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City donate blood for coronavirus patients

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], Feb 16 (VNA/ANI): Young people in southern Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City organised a blood donation camp on Sunday to address the blood shortages faced by hospitals due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Fears of COVID-19 infection have discouraged the people from participating in blood donation camps.

The event attracted nearly 1,700 donors from across the city.

At the blood donation venue, the antiseptic solution was provided to donors.

Along with normal procedures, donors got body temperature measured, hands washed with the santinizers, and wore face masks.

The toll due to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone up to 1,665 in China, with the total number of registered cases standing at 68,500 according to the country's National Health Commission. (VNA/ANI)

