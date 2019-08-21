Zakir Naik (File photo)
Zakir Naik (File photo)

Zakir Naik apologises to non-Muslims, says he isn't racist

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:48 IST

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 21 (ANI): A day after being questioned by Malaysian police for hours over his racially sensitive remarks against Hindus and Chinese, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on Tuesday apologised to non-Muslims for the comments.
Naik, who is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India, has come under fire over his provocative remarks against Hindus and Chinese residing in Muslim-majority nation.
The Malaysian police called Naik in to record his statement last Friday and on Monday over his alleged remarks earlier this month in which he had asked the Malaysian Chinese to "go back" first as they were the "old guests" of the country.
His speech at the same venue was also condemned by many parties after he compared the Hindus in Malaysia with Muslims in India, saying that the Hindus here enjoyed more than 100 per cent rights as compared to Muslims in India.
Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years, apologised for his remarks on Tuesday but insisted that he was not a racist. He was quoted as saying that his detractors had taken his remarks out of context and added "strange fabrications into them", New Strait Times reported.
"It saddens me that this entire episode had caused many non-Muslims to think of me as a racist. It also worries me because the ones who are hurt had not heard my speeches but had based their impressions on out-of-context quotes of me," he said in a statement.
"Even though I had clarified myself, I feel I owe an apology to everyone who feels hurt because of this misunderstanding," the statement read.
"I do not want any of you to harbour ill feelings for me. It was never my intention to upset any individual or community," it added.
Meanwhile, the police have issued a directive to its state contingents nationwide to bar Zakir from taking part in public talks. The police said that the ban was imposed in the "interest of national security".
Naik is being probed under Section 504 of the Penal Code for the intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.
In his statement, Naik also stressed that he has always been a man of peace because that's what the Quran stands for. He added that he was against racism and was concerned about the episode as it has brought harm to the image of Islam.
Muslims make up about 60 per cent of its 32 million people in Malaysia. The rest are mostly ethnic Chinese and Indians, most of whom are Hindus. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:42 IST

Trump calls Kashmir 'a complicated situation', once again offers...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump here on Tuesday (local time) once again offered his proposal to mediate on Kashmir, despite making it clear before that the ongoing dispute in the region should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 02:34 IST

India, Australia election officials discuss future of electoral democracy

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Australian election officials joined their Indian counterparts here on Tuesday to discuss the future of electoral democracy, with a focus on issues such as increasing voter participation, the merits of electronic voting and counting; and political funding, disclosure a

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 02:24 IST

Boris Johnson calls India-Pak to resolve Kashmir issue...

London [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): While making it clear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the UK views Kashmir issue as a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:26 IST

Pak fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in...

Kabul [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan has fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in the last three days, the provincial governor's spokesman Abdul Ghani Musamim said on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:03 IST

Jaishankar discusses preparatory measures ahead of Sheikh...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen and discussed the preparatory measures in relation to the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October during which a number of Me

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:51 IST

Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:30 IST

Pakistan to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan will take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:55 IST

US accuses China of bullying tactics in South China Sea

Washington [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday accused China of using "bullying tactics" in disputed waters of the South China Sea and vowed to "oppose" the "coercive behaviour" of Bejing that threatened regional peace and security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:57 IST

Hong Kong: Britian expresses concern over disappearance of...

London [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Britain on Tuesday "expressed concern" over the disappearance of an employee in its consulate in Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:31 IST

Brazil: Bus Hijacker shot dead, all hostages released 'unharmed'

Brasilia (Brazil), Aug 20 (ANI): An armed hijacker who had taken passengers of a bus hostage on the Rio-Nitero bridge in Brazil has been shot dead by police, media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:51 IST

Jaishankar meets B'desh PM

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here on Tuesday and said India is looking forward to hosting her in October this year..

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:05 IST

Imran Khan, Saudi prince discuss Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Monday discussed the Kashmir issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over a phone call.

Read More
iocl