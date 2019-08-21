Zambian President accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was accorded ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was accorded a ceremonial reception in the presence of his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Wednesday.
"Celebrating strong partnership! Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is accorded a ceremonial reception at @rashtrapatibvn in the presence of #PresidentKovind & PM @narendramodi. India & Zambia enjoy historically close and friendly relations," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Lungu is on a three-day visit to India on the invitation of President Kovind. This is the first visit at the level of head of state from Africa since the Narendra Modi-led government took office for a second term in May.
Following the visit to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Zambian President met Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday. Later today, he is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi, during which the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries is expected to be discussed. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:57 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:39 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:34 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:14 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 07:05 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:27 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:19 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:12 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:09 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:48 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:42 IST

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 02:34 IST

