Zelenskyy orders general mobilization, says 137 Ukrainians killed so far

Kiev [Ukraine], February 25 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Thursday ordering general mobilization in the wake of Russia's military operation.

He said that it is to be carried out within 90 days. Zelenskyy also said 137 Ukrainians had been killed so far, reported DW.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden, while addressing the nation on the situation in Ukraine, condemned Russia for launching the military strike on Thursday and announced "new strong sanctions and limitations" on Russia.

The sanctions include limiting Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen to be part of the global economy, stopping the ability to finance and grow the Russian military, and impairing Russia's ability to compete in a high-tech 21st-century economy. (ANI)