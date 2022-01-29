Zelenskyy says Russia fuels publicity around tension in Ukraine

Kiev [Ukraine], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged on Friday that Russia intentionally fuels the publicity around tensions in Ukraine prior to important meetings as a tool of "psychological pressure."



"There is a psychological narrative, psychological intimidation, coming from, for example, Russia and from separatists [the breakaway Donbas region]. It happens very often, for example, before any meetings, in the framework of Normandy Four or the Minsk meetings," Zelenskyy told journalists, adding that this is a way to "build up psychological pressure and, so to say, raise the stakes." (ANI/Sputnik)

