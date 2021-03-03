At least 15 people killed in car crash near US-Mexico border

Los Angeles [US] March 3 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 15 people were killed in a traffic collision Tuesday morning near U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California, local media reported.

Judy Cruz, the El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department director, was quoted by the Los Angeles Times website as saying that the accident left 15 dead and several others injured.

Fourteen people died at the scene and another person died at the hospital, where six others are being treated, Cruz said, adding that at least five others were sent to other medical centers nearby for treatment.



The fatal accident occurred about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Mexican border in El Centro, California, at about 6:16 a.m. local time, according to media reports.

A red Ford SUV running westbound travelled "in the direct path" of a big rig truck travelling northbound at an intersection in the rural area, the report said.

Cruz said they believe there were 27 passengers in the SUV. (ANI/Xinhua)

