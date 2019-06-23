Protestors distributed leaflets outside Lords in London to highlight the pathetic human rights condition in Pakistan (Photo: ANI)
Protestors distributed leaflets outside Lords in London to highlight the pathetic human rights condition in Pakistan (Photo: ANI)

Baloch Republican Party protests outside Lords against human rights condition in Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:30 IST

London [UK], June 23 (ANI): Baloch Republican Party and World Baloch Organisation on Sunday organised a protest outside Lords in London to highlight the pathetic human rights condition in Pakistan.
Protestors distributed leaflets outside the stadium, where Pakistan is facing South Africa in ICC WorldCup 2019, to raise awareness about enforced disappearances of Baloch and other ethnic/religious minorities in Pakistan.
Bhawal Mengal of World Baloch Organisation told ANI: "Our protest outside Lord's stadium is to inform Pakistanis attending the event but more importantly Pakistani officials at the event that abducting, torturing, killing people who speak out for their rights has never and will never work, you cannot silence us all. The international community must speak up for justice and help End enforced disappearances of ethnic Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun, Mohajir and religious minorities in Pakistan."
Earlier, roadside billboards appeared around the city of London with slogans "Help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan" drawing the world's attention towards the grave issue.
According to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, an entity established by the Pakistani government, 5,000 cases of enforced disappearances have been registered since 2014.
Most of them are still unresolved. Independent local and international human rights organizations put the numbers much higher. 20,000 have reportedly been abducted only from Balochistan, out of which more than 2,500 have turned up dead as bullet-riddled dead bodies, bearing signs of extreme torture.
Teenage Ali Haider Baloch, who started protesting for the release of his missing father as a child 10 years ago, himself became a victim of enforced disappearances on Wednesday at the hands of state authorities.
"The cases of enforced disappearances continue unabated as we campaign for an end to this heinous crime against humanity," said a spokesman of the BRP, adding "there is hardly any household in Balochistan which has not lost a member as a result of enforced disappearances."
Earlier in January 2014, a mass grave was discovered in Tootak area of Khuzdar. As many as 167 bodies were recovered from the site. Human rights organisations believed the bodies belonged to previously abducted individuals, who were killed and dumped. However, the recovered bodies were later buried by authorities without any DNA testing.
Pakistan's establishment has been long criticized over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by International bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue.
Before being elected as Prime Minister, Imran Khan had admitted in multiple TV interviews the involvement of Pakistan's intelligence agencies in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and vowed to resign if he was unable to put an end to the practice, holding those involved responsible.
Families of the abducted victims have long been protesting for the safe recovery of their loved ones in the provincial capital Quetta, and their protest camp has now completed more than 3,500 days.
The organisers of the campaign have long been engaged in efforts to highlight the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan at international platforms, organising events around
Europe and in the United States, focusing on advocacy activities in the European Parliament, the US parliamentary houses, and the United Nations. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:37 IST

Bolton warns Iran not to mistake US prudence for weakness

Jerusalem [Israel], Jun 23 (ANI): US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday warned Iran not to "mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness," after President Donald Trump abruptly called off airstrikes against Iranian targets that were planned in response to the downing of an American

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:17 IST

Bangladesh state-run tv to be aired in India

Dhaka [Bandladesh], June 23 (ANI): Bangladesh's state-run television channel BTV will be aired in India, said its Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 17:56 IST

Amid Taliban attacks, Khalilzad to begin 7th round of peace...

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 23 (ANI): Amid sustained Taliban attacks in Afghanistan, US Special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad will start the seventh round of peace talks on June 29.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 17:53 IST

Death toll in China's earthquake rises to 31

Sichuan [China], June 23 (ANI): The death toll in China's Sichuan Province earthquake mounted to 31 on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 17:18 IST

Saudi Airlines divert flights to avoid Iranian administrated airspace

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Jun 23 (ANI): Saudi Arabian airlines on Sunday announced its decision to reroute its international flights away from the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz to avoid Iranian administrated airspace in the wake of Tehran's move to shoot down a US military drone earlier this week

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 16:58 IST

4 policemen killed in Taliban attack

Herat [Afghanistan], June 23 (ANI): At least four policemen were killed and another was injured in a Taliban attack on Saturday night in Herat province of Afghanistan, a police official said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 16:41 IST

17 killed after building collapses in Cambodia

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], Jun 23 (ANI): At least 17 people were killed and 24 others sustained injuries after a seven-storey under-constructed building collapsed in southwestern Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province, authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 16:40 IST

Ahead of G-20 summit, Putin calls for US, Russia dialogue

Moscow [Russia], June 23 (ANI): Days ahead of G-20 Summit in Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for dialogue with the United States, saying it is "impossible" to find consensus without talks.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 15:43 IST

6 Indians arrested at Colombo airport for smuggling gold

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Jun 23 (ANI): Six Indians have been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 30 lakhs to India, authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 15:18 IST

China to provide vocational training scholarships to Bangladeshi students

Beijing [China], Jun 23 (ANI): China will provide scholarships in vocational education and training to students in Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 15:13 IST

19 injured after 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southwest China

Chengdu [China], Jun 23 (ANI): At least 19 people sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale struck Gongxian County in China's southwest province of Sichuan, local authorities said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 14:45 IST

Kim Jong-un has received "excellent" personal letter from...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Jun 23 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a personal letter from US President Donald Trump and is "seriously contemplating" what Trump has mentioned, the state media reported on Sunday.

Read More
iocl