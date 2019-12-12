Britons set to vote to end Brexit deadlock

London [Britain], Dec 12 (ANI): Britons, hoping to end the political deadlock over Brexit, are set to vote for the third time in four years in a snap poll on Thursday.

The voting will begin from 7:00 am, reported Al Jazeera.

The ballot will mark the end of a six-week campaign during which Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, his main challenger, have battled for support.

More than 45 million voters are registered to take part. The winning candidate must have a majority in the 650-seat House of Commons in order to activate their plans.

55-year-old Johnson has promised that a right-wing Conservative government would "get Brexit done" and take the UK out of the EU by the end of January 2020. He also warned of more "dither and delay" in the event of a Labour victory.

Leader of the left-wing Labour Party, Corbyn, 70, has said he would broker a softer divorce deal than Johnson's.

The MRP poll, a major YouGov study released on Tuesday, has predicted that no party will win an outright majority. It showed the conservative party will win 339 seats overall a slender majority of 28 seats - down from the sizeable 68 majority forecast by YouGov two weeks ago.

It also forecast that Labour party was set to win 231 seats, the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) 41 seats and the pro-EU Liberal Democrats 15 seats. (ANI)

