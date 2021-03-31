Chile registers 5,394 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Santiago [Chile], March 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday 5,394 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total caseload of 989,492 infections and 23,107 deaths.

Chile is facing a new COVID-19 outbreak since the end of the summer season in the Southern Hemisphere and the resumption of the school year in March.



The upward surge prompted the government to decree a total quarantine in the Santiago Metropolitan Region and other localities, with the result that some 16 million people are now in confinement.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said COVID-19 cases have increased nationally by 31 percent in the last 14 days, while only two of Chile's 13 regions have seen a decrease in their numbers during this period, leading to an increase in hospital demand throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is progressing in the South American country, with 6,534,522 people inoculated with at least their first dose, according to the Health Ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

