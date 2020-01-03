China, Russia, Syria condemn US strike that killed Soleimani
ANI | Updated: Jan 03, 2020 15:01 IST
<p>Beijing/Moscow [China/<a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a>], Jan 3 (ANI): China, <a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a> and <a href="/search?query=Syria">Syria</a> on Friday condemned the US strike in Iraq that killed Iran's elite Quds Force chief, General Qasem Soleimani.<br />The US carried out a strike near Baghdad's international airport killing Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others on the direction of President <a href="/search?query=Donald Trump">Donald Trump</a>.<br /><a href="/search?query=Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang">Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang</a> said at a briefing on Friday that Beijing has "consistently opposed the use of military force in international relations".<br />"We are closely following this incident. China has consistently opposed the use of military force in international relations," Shuang said at a briefing on Friday.<br /><a href="/search?query=Russia">Russia</a> has called the missile strike by the US as an "irresponsible step that will lead to increased tensions throughout the Middle East region".<br />Moscow also offered condolences to the Iranian people over the death of Soleimani.<br />"We consider the killing of Soleimani as a result of US missile strike in the outskirts of Baghdad as an adventurous step that will lead to increased tensions throughout the region. Soleimani devotedly served the cause of protecting Iran's national interests," a Foreign Ministry official told Sputnik.<br /><a href="/search?query=Syria">Syria</a> also condemned the "U.S. criminal aggression" which led to the killed of Soleimani. It also slammed Washington for the killing of the Deputy Chairman of <a href="/search?query=Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis">Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis</a> and a number of the Mobilization's cadres.<br />"<a href="/search?query=Syria">Syria</a> condemns in strongest terms the U.S. criminal aggression which led to the martyrdom of leader of al-Quds Failaq, <a href="/search?query=Iranian Major General Qasem Suleimani">Iranian Major General Qasem Suleimani</a>, and Deputy Chairman of <a href="/search?query=Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis">Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis</a> and a number of the Mobilization's cadres as a dangerous escalation of the situation in the region," the statement said.<br />The strike has escalated the tensions in the region. Iran vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite IRGC.<br />Iran Foreign Minister summoned the Swiss Charge d'affairs to Tehran, the US interest section in Iran, to convey protest against US' "terrorist" act. (ANI)<br /></p>