Kabul [Afghanistan], August 30 (ANI/Sputnik) - The death toll from a US drone attack near the Kabul airport has climbed to 12, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

CNN initially reported that the attack had claimed the lives of nine civilians, including six children.

On Sunday, media reported that the US Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban confirmed an airstrike on a car filled with explosives, prompted by the alleged threat of the Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the bombings at the Kabul airport on Thursday, which killed 13 American soldiers and more than 170 other people.

The only international airport in Afghanistan has recently been the centre of rapid evacuations carried out by several countries, who have elected to fly their citizens, diplomatic missions, and associated Afghan nationals out of the country after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover. (ANI/Sputnik)