'Don't leave us in chaos, we want peace': Afghan cricketer appeals to world leaders amid Taliban onslaught

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 10 (ANI): Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has appealed to "world leaders" to not leave the people of Afghanistan in "chaos", amid intensifying violence by Taliban in the war-torn country in the wake of the ongoing pull out by US-led foreign troops.

Highlighting the rapidly deteriorating situation in the country, Khan said thousands of innocent people, including children and women are getting martyred every day, and houses and properties are being destroyed.

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred every day, houses and properties are being destructed. A thousand families were displaced..Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghanistan. We want peace," Rashid Khan tweeted on Tuesday.

The new wave of deadly clashes by Taliban terrorists started in Afghanistan last month. With US and NATO forces announcing that they are withdrawing from the country, the Taliban began an assault on major cities and seized control of several cities.

Taliban have also attacked civilians and imposed regressive and barbaric rules in the provinces that fell to them.



In less than a week, the Taliban captured seven out of 34 provincial capitals in the country.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday said that violence against Afghan civilians by Taliban fighters "could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity".

The growing calls for the US to reconsider its decision to withdraw from Afghanistan has largely fallen on deaf ears.

US President Joe Biden is keen like his predecessor Donald Trump on ending the military intervention in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued last Friday, five former US envoys to Afghanistan warned of a "catastrophic outcome" triggered by US withdrawal and urged the White House to "reconsider the decision".

They pointed to a truth about the Taliban that has been staring at the world for a while: "Inconsistently failing to engage the Afghan government in good-faith negotiations, the Taliban has signalled that it is going for all-out victory."

The United States has said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country. (ANI)

