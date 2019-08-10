1 injured in shooting at mosque in Norway

Oslo [Norway], Aug 10 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident at a mosque in Norway's capital city of Oslo on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at the al-Noor Islamic Centre here. Police have arrested the suspect in the incident and have described him as a young white man, without giving further details, reported Sputnik News Agency.

Police said there was no indication that more people were involved. Law enforcement is continuing to work at the scene of the incident.

Several armed police force, as well as a large number of ambulances, are at the scene.

Further details are awaited.


