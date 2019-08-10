Representative Image
Representative Image

1 injured in shooting at mosque in Norway

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:46 IST

Oslo [Norway], Aug 10 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting incident at a mosque in Norway's capital city of Oslo on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place at the al-Noor Islamic Centre here. Police have arrested the suspect in the incident and have described him as a young white man, without giving further details, reported Sputnik News Agency.
Police said there was no indication that more people were involved. Law enforcement is continuing to work at the scene of the incident.
Several armed police force, as well as a large number of ambulances, are at the scene.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:26 IST

Indian High Commissioner to Pak Ajay Bisaria leaves Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria left Islamabad for New Delhi on Saturday, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 21:03 IST

Hong Kong protests: Three-day sit-in at airport continues

Hong Kong, Aug 10 (ANI): Thousands of anti-government demonstrators on Saturday continued a peaceful three-day sit-in at the Hong Kong International airport in a bid to gain international support for the ongoing pro-democracy movement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:17 IST

Trafficking of Christian girls to China adds to woes of...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): The girls from the Christian minority community in Pakistan are not forcibly married to Chinese but trafficked to China and subsequently subjected to prostitution.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:52 IST

Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in prison

New York [US], Aug 10 (ANI): Jailed multimillionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide, CNN reported on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:38 IST

Myanmar: 33 killed in landslide in Mon

Mon [Myanmar], Aug 10 (ANI): At least 33 people were killed in a landslide in Myanmar's Mon state, said Fire Services Department said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:21 IST

61 killed after fuel tanker explodes in Tanzania

Morogoro [Tanzania], Aug 10 (ANI): At least 61 people were killed and many others were wounded after a crashed fuel tanker exploded while people were trying to siphon off fuel from the vehicle in Tanzania's Eastern city of Morogoro on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:34 IST

Kim Jong-un has issued 'small apology' for testing missiles: Trump

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has issued a 'small apology' for recently testing short-range missiles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:18 IST

Shehbaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of selling future of Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of "selling the future of Kashmir."

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:48 IST

UN diplomats of 50 countries pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

New York [US], Aug 10 (ANI): Diplomats of about 50 countries across the world at the United Nations have written separate condolence messages for former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:49 IST

Second blast hits Copenhagen in 4 days, explosion targets police station

Copenhagen [Denmark], Aug 10 (Xinhua/ANI): An explosion on Saturday went off outside a police station here, the local police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:10 IST

Mexico expresses concern over massive illegal weapons transfer from US

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 10 (Xinhua/ANI): Mexico on Friday (local time) expressed concern over the massive transfer of illegal arms from the United States as the nation battles against drug trafficking.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:40 IST

13 dead, 16 missing as super Typhoon Lekima batters China

Beijing [China], Aug 10 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and 16 others went missing as super Typhoon Lekima battered the eastern coastal region of China on Saturday morning, the state-run CGTN network reported.

Read More
iocl