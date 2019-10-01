1 killed, 10 injured in attack on Vocational College in east Finland

Helsinki [Finland], Oct 1 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a violent incident that occurred in the premises of Savo Vocational College in Kuopio, eastern Finland, on Tuesday.

Quoting the local police, Russia Today reported that the violence took place in the premises of a vocational college located at the Herman mall.

The injured were shifted to the hospital, while one of them is suspected to be the perpetrator of the crime, who was taken into custody by the police.

The mall building was cordoned off by the police, who said they believed the situation no longer posed risk.

Some witnesses were quoted as saying that the attacker used a knife in the attack.

An investigation in the matter is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

