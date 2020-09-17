Russian Chairmanship held the 10th Meeting of BRICS NSAs (Photo tweeted by Russian Embassy)
10th meeting of BRICS NSAs takes place, threats to global security discussed

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:06 IST


New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The 10th meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors took place on Thursday under the Russian Chairmanship.

"On Sept 17, the Russian Chairmanship held the 10th Meeting of #BRICS National Security Advisors. Challenges and threats to global, regional and national security were discussed," Russian Embassy in India said in a tweet.
According to a release, the parties exchanged views on key issues of global and regional security, discussed the main areas of practical cooperation in the field of security. (ANI)

